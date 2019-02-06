Swimmers beat Berlin in Meriden

Southington boys swimming and diving came up with big wins in diving, the 500 freestyle, and two relays, and it was enough to fend off a pesky Berlin team, 100-85, on Feb. 1 at Maloney High School in Meriden.

The Blue Knights went ahead 44-33 after outscoring the Redcoats 12-3 on the diving board. Chase Galayda was first for Southington (237.60 points), followed by EJ Suski in second (227.95). Ben Ragozzine (136.50) took fourth place to help out the Knight effort on the board.

Berlin cut the Southington lead to 50-43 after the 100 butterfly, and it remained at seven points following the 100 freestyle, 58-51. In the 500 freestyle, Jackson Malsheske took first place for the Knights (5:17.66) and Landon Colby was second (5:23.82), and that was enough to offset the Redcoats claiming spots 3-5. Southington led, 68-57, after outscoring Berlin 10-6 in the 500 freestyle.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the Knight quartet of Brian Egan, Colby, Liam Schroeder and Tyler Heidgerd took first place (1:39.51). Southington’s relay of Logan McInnis, Jeremiah Segrue, Jackson Schroeder and Kyle Buchanan finished third (1:49.33) to give the Knights a 10-4 edge in the relay and a 78-61 overall lead.

Southington had a 9-7 edge in the 100 backstroke, but Berlin claimed the 100 breaststroke by a 13-3 margin and cut the Knight advantage to 90-81 entering the final event of the meet, the 400 freestyle relay. Southington made sure Berlin didn’t get any closer by claiming first and third place in the relay to win the event, 10-4, and the meet. The Knight relay of Heidgerd, Egan, Colby and Derek Melanson finished first (3:53.27) while the quartet of Jakub Zukowski, Liam Schroeder, Buchanan and Malsheske claimed third (3:53.78).

Individually, Heidgerd and Melanson were double winners for Southington. Heidgerd finished first in the 200 freestyle (1:54.91) and 100 freestyle (50.70) while Melanson took the top spot in the 200 individual medley (2:10.90) and 100 backstroke (1:00.25).

Up next: Southington has two meets this week, both on the road. The Knights competed against Farmington at Miss Porter’s Pool on Tuesday night. Southington is at Middletown on Friday for a 4 p.m. meet.