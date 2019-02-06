Southington Recreation Department listings for the Feb. 8 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation.

SAFE BOATING COURSE. Feb. 26, 28, and March 5, 6 to 9 p.m., in the Southington Police Department headquarters education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Cost is $20 and attendance is mandatory for all three days. No residency requirements; registrants must be at least 12 years of age. Upon successful completion of the course, certificates are purchased from the DEEP for an additional fee. Pre-registration and payment is required; walk-ins not be accepted. Info and forms at www.southington.org/boating.

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). Thursdays, Feb. 28, March 18, 28, April 11, and May 9, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Cost is $15 per class. Registration and forms at www.southington.org/crafts.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, March 12 to May 14, 6 to 7 p.m. (grades 3-6) or 7 to 8:30 p.m. (grades 7-8), at the Derynoski Elementary School gym, 240 Main St., Southington. The program focus will be on both beginner and skilled players currently attending grades 3-8. Open to Southington residents only. Cost is $55 per student in grades 3-6 or $60 for grades 7-8. Register by March 1. Registration and forms at www.southington.org/volleyball.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE. Mondays, March 11 to May 13, 6:15 to 8:45 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School gym, 240 Main St., Southington. Open to boys, agest 7-14. Two weeks of fundamentals and training followed by six weeks of skill-based drills and competitive games. Cost is $105 per child. Register by March 4. Registration and forms at www.southington.org/BoysVolleyball.

FUNDAMENTALS OF YOUTH RUNNING. Thursdays, March 21 to May 16, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., on the Derynoski Elementary School track, 240 Main St., Southington. Open to children aged 7-15. The 8-week clinic will focus on form, stamina, pace, stretching, hydration, and building the confidence to complete a 5K race. Cost is $80 per child. Register by March 15. Registration and forms at www.southington.org/running.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

March

March 2, Philadelphia Flower Show, $127.

March 17-25, Southern Cities: Savannah, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach, $1,549-$2,399.

April

April 6, 911 Memorial, Museum, and One World Observatory, $143.

April 13-14, Lancaster, Pa., $289-$389.

May

May 19, Newport, R.I. “Servant Life” Tour, $109.

June

June 8, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann (optional whale watch), $153-$189.

June 15, Erie Canal Cruise, $159.

July

July 13, Martha’s Vineyard (optional island tour), $119-$139.

July 21, National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, N.Y., $115.

August

Aug. 10, Saratoga Race Course, $99.

September

Sept. 15, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $129.

October

Oct. 26, Philadelphia Food Tour, $115.

Oct. 26, Salem, Mass., “Haunted Happenings,” $79.

November