Police blotter for the Feb. 8 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Tuesday, Jan. 22 to Sunday, Jan. 27.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Thomas Weber, 25, of 61 Skipper Lane, Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

25, of 61 Skipper Lane, Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct. Stephanie Landry, 29, of 13 Lacy Rd., was charged with two separate incidents of first degree failure to appear and one incident of second degree failure to appear.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Jay Janick, 60, of 35 Enfield St., was charged with violation of a protective order.

60, of 35 Enfield St., was charged with violation of a protective order. Amy Arnett, 31, of 95 Kensington Ave., New Britain, was charged with criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs. In a separate incident, Arnett was charged with first degree failure to appear.

31, of 95 Kensington Ave., New Britain, was charged with criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs. In a separate incident, Arnett was charged with first degree failure to appear. Lawrence Cardinal III, 24, of 191 Queen St., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility and failure to drive right.

Thursday, Jan. 24

Gary Allard, 34, of 475 Jude Ln., Southington, was charged with third degree criminal trespassing. In a second incident, Allard was charged with driving under the influence.

34, of 475 Jude Ln., Southington, was charged with third degree criminal trespassing. In a second incident, Allard was charged with driving under the influence. Timothy Orozco, 37, of 104 Hilltop Dr., Southington, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

37, of 104 Hilltop Dr., Southington, was charged with sixth degree larceny. Ahmed Almulhi, 28, of 257 Tremont St., New Britain, was charged with illegal sale of nicotine to a minor.

28, of 257 Tremont St., New Britain, was charged with illegal sale of nicotine to a minor. Mohammed Hashem, 48, of 192 Gridley St., Bristol, was charged with illegal sale of nicotine to a minor

48, of 192 Gridley St., Bristol, was charged with illegal sale of nicotine to a minor Maher Albarrak, 41, of 744 West Main St., New Britain, was charged with illegal sale of nicotine to a minor.

Friday, Jan. 25

Justin Daigle, 31, of 8 Water St., Southington, was charged with tampering with an interlock device, driving under the influence, possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

31, of 8 Water St., Southington, was charged with tampering with an interlock device, driving under the influence, possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Hector Soto Jr., 38, of 27 Cliff St., New Britain, was charged with threatening and breach of peace.

38, of 27 Cliff St., New Britain, was charged with threatening and breach of peace. Jamie Sewell, 39, of 155 Wedgewood Rd., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Dean Freer, 26, of 49 Willis St., Bristol, was charged with disorderly conduct.

26, of 49 Willis St., Bristol, was charged with disorderly conduct. Jamie Sewell, 29, of 155 Wedgewood Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree violation of conditions of release.

29, of 155 Wedgewood Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree violation of conditions of release. Paul Gressak, 37, of 141 Water St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

37, of 141 Water St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct. Tyler Blanchette, 26, of 144 Water St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Sunday, Jan. 27