Fire report for the Feb. 8 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 62 incidents from Monday, Jan. 23 to Sunday, Jan. 27.
Monday, Jan. 21
- 9:42 a.m., 86 Butler Ave., Assist police or other government
- 9:52 a.m., 1678 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out vehicle
- 10:23 a.m., 104 Oak St., Medical assist (EMS)
- 12:36 p.m., 28 Old Cider Mill Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 4:47 p.m., 556 Mulberry St., Sprinkler activation, no fire
- 6:47 p.m., 29 Alyssa Ct., Smoke detector activation
- 10:58 p.m., 720 Pleasant St., Sprinkler activation
Tuesday, Jan. 22
- 1:01 a.m., 17 East Summer St., Building fire
- 3:00 a.m., 87 Macintosh Way, Smoke detector activation
- 5:41 a.m., 25 Benny Dr., CO detector activation
- 7:58 a.m., 43 Academy St., Medical assist (EMS)
- 9:40 a.m., I-84 eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 11:20 a.m., 45 Meriden Ave., EMS call
- 11:23 a.m., 45 Meriden Ave., EMS call
- 11:31 a.m., 1 Darling St., EMS call
- 11:59 a.m., 11 Beecher St., Public service
- 12:15 p.m., 42 Rye Hill Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 2:15 p.m., 197 Miller Farm Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 3:45 p.m., 388 Pleasant St., Sprinkler activation
- 5:02 p.m., 51 Alpine Tl., Gas leak
- 5:45 p.m., West St. and Hart St., Vehicle accident
Wednesday, Jan. 23
- 10:32 a.m., 79 Homesdale Ave., Power line down
- 12:02 p.m., 315 Mill St., CO detector activation
- 1:59 p.m., I-84 westbound, Vehicle accident
- 2:15 p.m., I-84 westbound, Good intent call
- 3:47 p.m., 811 Queen St., EMS call
- 5:55 p.m., South End Road and Meriden Avenue, Gas leak
- 6:03 p.m., 235 Queen St., EMS call
- 6:32 p.m., West Street and Prospect Street, Vehicle accident
Thursday, Jan. 24
- 7:51 a.m., 247 Pondview Dr., Carbon monoxide detector
- 8:34 a.m., 100 Webster Park Rd., Medical assist (EMS)
- 11:57 a.m., 113 Blatchley Ave., Water problem
- 12:34 p.m., 176 Malcain Dr., Water evacuation
- 1:10 p.m., I-84 westbound, Vehicle accident
- 2:16 p.m., 2064 West St., Medical assist (EMS)
- 3:51 p.m., 180 Deer Run, Hazardous condition
- 3:55 p.m., Prospect Street and October Lane, Hazardous condition
- 4:29 p.m., 163 Mackenzie Dr., HazMat release investigation
- 4:46 p.m., 35 Darling St., Good intent call
- 5:23 p.m., 120 Laning St., Sprinkler activation
- 9:02 p.m., 125 Mill St., Flood assessment
Friday, Jan. 25
- 4:53 a.m., 3 Darling St., Cooking fire
- 5:38 a.m., 58 Mulberry St., Medical assist (EMS)
- 6:05 a.m., 3 Darling St., Smoke or odor removal
- 7:46 a.m., I-691 eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 8:33 a.m., 261 Summit St., Gasoline or other flammable
- 8:36 a.m., I-84 eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 10:02 a.m., 450 Old Turnpike Rd., Dispatched and cancelled en route
- 11:12 a.m., South End Road and Meriden Avenue, Gas leak
- 3:34 p.m., 125 Main St., Vehicle accident
- 7:50 p.m., 2064 West St., Assist police or other government
Saturday, Jan. 26
- 3:19 a.m., I-84 westbound, Vehicle accident
- 9:13 a.m., 30 Laning St., Alarm system activation
- 12:33 p.m., 410 Queen St., Gasoline or other flammable
- 3:46 p.m., 30 Laning St., Alarm system activation
Sunday, Jan. 27
- 12:52 a.m., 410 Queen St., Gas leak
- 2:34 a.m., 500 Executive Blvd., Detector activation
- 12:47 p.m., Commission Street and Jude Lane, Vehicle accident
- 1:16 p.m., 286 Crest Rd., Dispatched and cancelled en route
- 2:15 p.m., 69 Lazy Ln., Service call
- 3:33 p.m., 98 October Ln., Medical assist (EMS)
- 4:48 p.m., 1081 West St., Lock-out