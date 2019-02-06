Fire, Listings

Fire report for the Feb. 8 edition

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 62 incidents from Monday, Jan. 23 to Sunday, Jan. 27.

Monday, Jan. 21

  • 9:42 a.m., 86 Butler Ave., Assist police or other government
  • 9:52 a.m., 1678 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out vehicle
  • 10:23 a.m., 104 Oak St., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 12:36 p.m., 28 Old Cider Mill Rd., Smoke detector activation
  • 4:47 p.m., 556 Mulberry St., Sprinkler activation, no fire
  • 6:47 p.m., 29 Alyssa Ct., Smoke detector activation
  • 10:58 p.m., 720 Pleasant St., Sprinkler activation

Tuesday, Jan. 22

  • 1:01 a.m., 17 East Summer St., Building fire
  • 3:00 a.m., 87 Macintosh Way, Smoke detector activation
  • 5:41 a.m., 25 Benny Dr., CO detector activation
  • 7:58 a.m., 43 Academy St., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 9:40 a.m., I-84 eastbound, Vehicle accident
  • 11:20 a.m., 45 Meriden Ave., EMS call
  • 11:23 a.m., 45 Meriden Ave., EMS call
  • 11:31 a.m., 1 Darling St., EMS call
  • 11:59 a.m., 11 Beecher St., Public service
  • 12:15 p.m., 42 Rye Hill Dr., Smoke detector activation
  • 2:15 p.m., 197 Miller Farm Rd., Smoke detector activation
  • 3:45 p.m., 388 Pleasant St., Sprinkler activation
  • 5:02 p.m., 51 Alpine Tl., Gas leak
  • 5:45 p.m., West St. and Hart St., Vehicle accident

Wednesday, Jan. 23

  • 10:32 a.m., 79 Homesdale Ave., Power line down
  • 12:02 p.m., 315 Mill St., CO detector activation
  • 1:59 p.m., I-84 westbound, Vehicle accident
  • 2:15 p.m., I-84 westbound, Good intent call
  • 3:47 p.m., 811 Queen St., EMS call
  • 5:55 p.m., South End Road and Meriden Avenue, Gas leak
  • 6:03 p.m., 235 Queen St., EMS call
  • 6:32 p.m., West Street and Prospect Street, Vehicle accident

Thursday, Jan. 24

  • 7:51 a.m., 247 Pondview Dr., Carbon monoxide detector
  • 8:34 a.m., 100 Webster Park Rd., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 11:57 a.m., 113 Blatchley Ave., Water problem
  • 12:34 p.m., 176 Malcain Dr., Water evacuation
  • 1:10 p.m., I-84 westbound, Vehicle accident
  • 2:16 p.m., 2064 West St., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 3:51 p.m., 180 Deer Run, Hazardous condition
  • 3:55 p.m., Prospect Street and October Lane, Hazardous condition
  • 4:29 p.m., 163 Mackenzie Dr., HazMat release investigation
  • 4:46 p.m., 35 Darling St., Good intent call
  • 5:23 p.m., 120 Laning St., Sprinkler activation
  • 9:02 p.m., 125 Mill St., Flood assessment

Friday, Jan. 25

  • 4:53 a.m., 3 Darling St., Cooking fire
  • 5:38 a.m., 58 Mulberry St., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 6:05 a.m., 3 Darling St., Smoke or odor removal
  • 7:46 a.m., I-691 eastbound, Vehicle accident
  • 8:33 a.m., 261 Summit St., Gasoline or other flammable
  • 8:36 a.m., I-84 eastbound, Vehicle accident
  • 10:02 a.m., 450 Old Turnpike Rd., Dispatched and cancelled en route
  • 11:12 a.m., South End Road and Meriden Avenue, Gas leak
  • 3:34 p.m., 125 Main St., Vehicle accident
  • 7:50 p.m., 2064 West St., Assist police or other government

Saturday, Jan. 26

  • 3:19 a.m., I-84 westbound, Vehicle accident
  • 9:13 a.m., 30 Laning St., Alarm system activation
  • 12:33 p.m., 410 Queen St., Gasoline or other flammable
  • 3:46 p.m., 30 Laning St., Alarm system activation

Sunday, Jan. 27

  • 12:52 a.m., 410 Queen St., Gas leak
  • 2:34 a.m., 500 Executive Blvd., Detector activation
  • 12:47 p.m., Commission Street and Jude Lane, Vehicle accident
  • 1:16 p.m., 286 Crest Rd., Dispatched and cancelled en route
  • 2:15 p.m., 69 Lazy Ln., Service call
  • 3:33 p.m., 98 October Ln., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 4:48 p.m., 1081 West St., Lock-out

 

 

