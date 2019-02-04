Obituary: Joyce B. Lagana, 80

Joyce B. Lagana, 80, of Southington, widow of Samuel Lagana, died on Thursday (January 24, 2019) at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in Southington.

Joyce was born in Milford Township, PA on June 3, 1938 and was a daughter of the late Harold and Bertha (Horner) Fox. She was raised and lived in Pennsylvania where she worked for Philco Ford before moving to Bristol. She worked for Aetna before her retirement and has resided in Southington for the past eight years. She enjoyed doing puzzles and she loved her grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by two sons: Matthew Carpenter and wife, Jacque, of Cumming, GA, and Scott Carpenter of Southington; two brothers: Dennis Fox of Pennsylvania and Kim Fox of Kentucky; grandchildren: Kevin, Jeffrey, Gregory, Stephen, Nicholas, and Melanie Carpenter; a great-grandson: Lennox; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, SPC Mark Carpenter, US Army, and a brother, Donny Fox.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday (February 2, 2019) at 11 AM at the Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 W. Main St., Plainville. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family.

