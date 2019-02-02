SHS grad making an impact on the NFL

While the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will be battling it out in Atlanta on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII, a passionate Southington football follower will be preparing to shine at the end of this month.

Alex Barmore, Southington High School Class of 2015, will be headed to Indianapolis, Ind. for the NFL women’s careers in football forum from Feb. 26-27.

The forum includes panel discussions and presentations, along with breakout sessions to educate, inspire and connect qualified female candidates with positions in football at the high school, college and professional level.

Barmore, an Endicott College senior and player on the women’s tennis team, has been around football her whole life and loved every minute of it.

“I have been surrounded with football my entire life, having been compared to Sheryl Yoast, the young girl in the movie “Remember the Titans,” due to my love of the game at a young age,” Barmore said in a press release. “For as long as I can remember, I can place myself cheering on the sidelines for my brother [Stephen] at every flag, travel, high school and college football game.”

The Barmore family is synonymous with Southington football. Brothers Stephen and Will both played quarterback for the Blue Knights, and Stephen went on to Yale. In high school, Alex Barmore was the team manager for the state championship team that Stephen quarterbacked. In her duties as manager, Barmore did everything from manage apparel inventory to attending all practices to being involved with game day operations.

While at Endicott, Alex Barmore has worked in her school’s football office, along with the offices of Boston College and Yale. When it came to applying for the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum, there was no question for Barmore. The application was on an invitation only basis, thanks to a connection she made during the fall of her sophomore year at Endicott.

“I was extremely honored to find out that I would be able to attend this year’s NFL Women’s Forum,” Barmore said. “This opportunity can truly be considered once-in-a-lifetime, and I am excited to be surrounded by thirty-nine other women who share my passion for football and have a desire to take the game to the next level.”

Barmore, who holds a 3.93 GPA, is scheduled to graduate in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management.