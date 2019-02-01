Town approves grant process for Open Space land purchases

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The Town Council approved an open space resolution at their Jan. 28 meeting that will allow the open space land acquisition committee to apply for a grant for purchase of land.

“The open space committee is hoping to garner some matching state funding for some future parcel purchases that are in the works,” said open space chair and councilor Dawn Miceli (D). “This will start a new initiative for a certain area of town that is a major wildlife corridor that has some purchase viability now and perhaps in the future as well.”

Due to the fact that the open space committee deals with privately owned land, much of their meetings take place in executive session, and details can’t be discussed in full publicly.

The grant the committee is looking for could provide 65 percent funding from the state when that land purchase is made. If the grant application is approved and granted by the state, the open space committee will need to make a recommendation to the council. Then, the vote will come before the Town Council for final approval.

The council also approved Town Manager Mark Sciota’s request for an extension on his budget. Governor Lamont (D) had requested an extension on his budget address to Feb. 20, which is permitted by state statute when a new governor takes over. Sciota was originally scheduled to present his budget on Feb. 18.

He requested an extension until Feb. 22 so he could use the important information that will come from Lamont’s budget address. This was passed unanimously by the council.

For more information about Southington’s open space properties, visit www.southington.org/openspace.