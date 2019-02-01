Probate judge sworn in for third term

The Probate Court announced Judge Matt Jalowiec has re-affirmed his oath of office for a third term, having been sworn in by the Chief Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court, Richard A. Robinson in Hartford.

With his wife Colleen by his side, family and friends in attendance, Jalowiec swore to uphold the Constitution and to continue to serve the residents of Cheshire and Southington.

“Today I renewed the promise I made to my fellow residents in 2010 when first elected. I will continue to uphold the law, help families in need and serve the people of our district.” Jalowiec said in a press release. “I serve at their pleasure. Without them I could not do the great work we do in the Probate Court System. I am also grateful for all the support my family and friends provided that led to this day.”

This is Jalowiec’s third term being elected to the office of Probate Judge. This past November, he appeared as a “dual endorsed candidate,” appearing on both the Republican and Democrat lines of the ballot which reflected the non-partisan support Jalowiec’s candidacy received from both political parties in his district.

Presiding over the administration of the oath of office was the Chief Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court, Justice Richard A. Robinson, himself having recently been nominated and affirmed to the office of Chief Justice last year by former Gov. Dannel Malloy. The ceremony was held at the Supreme Court building in Hartford on Jan. 2.

Judge Jalowiec serves the towns of Cheshire and Southington as well as serving as judge at the central Connecticut regional children’s probate court for the term 2019 through 2022. Jalowiec also continually appears at the Cheshire senior center and Southington library as the host of “Talking Probate” each month.

The presentation provides residents an opportunity to ask the judge probate and estate related questions in an informal setting. Attendance is free and interested parties should contact the senior center at (203) 272-8286 and the library at (860) 628-0947 for dates and times.