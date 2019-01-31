Obituary: Roberta A. (Atwater) Barrett, 93

Roberta A. (Atwater) Barrett, 93 of Farmington and formerly of Southington passed away on January 26, 2019 at the Manchester Manor. She was the wife of the late George M. Barrett Jr.

Born August 22, 1925 in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Ruth (Lehman) Atwater.

Roberta was employed by The Hartford Insurance Co. until her retirement.

She is survived by her two children, Brian Barrett and wife Ellen of Burlington and Ruth Beakey and husband Michael of Scotland, CT; four grandchildren, LeAnn Scott of Willimantic, Corey Beakey of Danielson, Gregory Barrett of Canmore, Alberta CA and Timothy Barrett of Salisbury, MA and two great-grandchildren, Kristen Dobbins and Alex Scott. She was predeceased by her identical twin sister, Shirley Zigmont.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the wonderful staff at Manchester Manor.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Calling hours will begin at 10 am until the time of the service. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com