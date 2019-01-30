YMCA to hold Valentine’s dance

The Southington Community YMCA announced its Valentine’s Dinner and Dance for families to attend. It is an opportunity for families to come together and create memories in a fun environment. Year after year, the Valentine’s Dance hosts a growing number of families, and this year will be no different.

Membership is not required to join attend the event, however, everyone who plans on attending will need to register at the front desk of the Southington Community YMCA. Admission is $5 for full members, $10 for program members and $15 for non-members.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate family, friends, and loved ones with dinner and dancing,” said youth program director Nick Charnysh in a press release, who is helping organize the event. “We love seeing all of the families dressed up in their Valentine’s Day outfits, taking pictures, making Valentine’s Day cards for friends, and enjoying a line dance or two.”

The Southington YMCA Valentines Dinner and Dance will feature a pasta dinner, crafts, and some very special dancing games with Charnysh.

The Dinner and Dance will be held on Saturday, February 9th from 5:30-7:30pm in the all-purpose Room of the Southington YMCA. Families should register as soon as possible so that they are guaranteed a spot.

“This is going to be an amazing event, and we here at the YMCA are very excited to see how much fun everyone will have,” Charnysh said.

For more information about the Valentines Dinner and Dance, contact Charnysh at ncharnysh@sccymca.org or (860) 426-9521.