Southington Public Library listings for the Feb. 1 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext.3.

Here are some upcoming events:

February

*Richard Lopatosky and Jasmine Cedeno are February Artists of the Month. :From Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, the library will showcase Richard Lopatosky and Jasmine Cedeno as Artists of the Month. Exhibits are on display during regular business hours of the library.

Take Your Child to the Library Day. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m. Registration required. Children will create a stuffed animal from the arctic. Participants will listen to a story about arctic animals and then be given their own arctic friend, complete with wishing star and birth certificate.

*Book discussion: ‘Soldiers of a Foreign War:’ Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m., join author and Vietnam veteran Charles McNair in discussion of his novel, telling the story of combatants, civilians, and mindless policies which drove them all through a futile war.

March

*Southington Reads. Thursday, March 7 at the Aqua Turf Club. This year’s 14th annual event will feature National Book Award winner Julia Glass. Registration for the free, popular event will open Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Register online or call the library.

Ongoing Health/Legal

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Last Friday of the month, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

Other Items

Veterans Coffee Hour. A coffee hour just for veterans. The Southington Public Library and the Southington Veterans committee co-sponsor this monthly coffee hour. It’s an hour to meet with other veterans and have questions or concerns answered by a member of the Southington Veterans committee. Please check the Calendar of Events at southingtonlibrary.org for monthly dates.

A coffee hour just for veterans. The Southington Public Library and the Southington Veterans committee co-sponsor this monthly coffee hour. It’s an hour to meet with other veterans and have questions or concerns answered by a member of the Southington Veterans committee. Please check the Calendar of Events at southingtonlibrary.org for monthly dates. The Bridge. A committee co-sponsored by the Southington Public Library, The Southington Recreation Department, The Wallingford Parks and Recreation Department and the ARC of Southington. The committee is comprised of adults with disabilities and facilitators to create regionalized social events for disabled adults. Contact Elizabeth Chubet at 860-628-0947 at 6513 or chubete@southington.org for more information.

A committee co-sponsored by the Southington Public Library, The Southington Recreation Department, The Wallingford Parks and Recreation Department and the ARC of Southington. The committee is comprised of adults with disabilities and facilitators to create regionalized social events for disabled adults. Contact Elizabeth Chubet at 860-628-0947 at 6513 or chubete@southington.org for more information. Friends of the Library Bookstore. Mondays and Thursdays, 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 to 8:30 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the lower level of the library. Browse a wide selection of movies, music, paperback books, and hard cover books.

Ongoing Programs