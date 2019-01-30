Police blotter for the Feb. 1 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Monday, Jan. 14 to Monday, Jan. 21:

Monday, Jan. 14

Charles Cianciola, 19, of 79 Alpine Trail, Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct, second degree breach of peace, and third degree criminal mischief.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Beverlee Chevrette, 51, of 408 Main St., Southington, was charged with falsely reporting an incident and second degree criminal mischief.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Derick Markavich, 31, of 115 Norton St., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Ashlee Beisel, 23, of 15 Hamlin St., Plainville, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Kenneth Adamo, 31, of 67 West St., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Travis Kiyak, 28, of 1393 Marion Ave., Marion, was charged with driving under the influence, operating a suspended vehicle, failure to insure a vehicle, and failure to maintain a lane.

Friday, Jan. 18

Kellie Donovan, 30, of 41 Woodland St., Naugatuck, was charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.

Matthew Deleo, 41, of 91 Elm St., Manchester, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to obey a traffic signal.

Monday, Jan. 21