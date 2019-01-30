Listings, Police

Police blotter for the Feb. 1 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Monday, Jan. 14 to Monday, Jan. 21:

Monday, Jan. 14

  • Charles Cianciola, 19, of 79 Alpine Trail, Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct, second degree breach of peace, and third degree criminal mischief.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

  • Beverlee Chevrette, 51, of 408 Main St., Southington, was charged with falsely reporting an incident and second degree criminal mischief.

Thursday, Jan. 17

  • Derick Markavich, 31, of 115 Norton St., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.
  • Ashlee Beisel, 23, of 15 Hamlin St., Plainville, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
  • Kenneth Adamo, 31, of 67 West St., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
  • Travis Kiyak, 28, of 1393 Marion Ave., Marion, was charged with driving under the influence, operating a suspended vehicle, failure to insure a vehicle, and failure to maintain a lane.

Friday, Jan. 18

  • Kellie Donovan, 30, of 41 Woodland St., Naugatuck, was charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.
  • Matthew Deleo, 41, of 91 Elm St., Manchester, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to obey a traffic signal.

Monday, Jan. 21

  • Ernesto Delvalle, 32, of 9 Maple St., Terryville, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
  • Dennis Pipkin, 51, of 245 Center St., Manchester, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

