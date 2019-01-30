Music listings for the Feb. 1 edition

THURSDAY, FEB. 7

BRISTOL

THE GOLDEN OF AGE TRANSCRIPTIONS. 7:30 p.m. The Nutmeg Symphony Orchestra Winds and Percussion with a side by side presentation featuring local high school musicians. Works by Rossini, Debussy, Straus, Rimsky, Korsakof, Wagner, Verdi. Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol.

OTHER

‘GEORGE GERSHWIN, RHAPSODY IN BLUE.’ Presented by The Woman’s Club of New Britain. 2 p.m. Featuring pianist Paul Bisaccia. Following the program, refreshments. Guests are welcome to attend for a small fee. First Church of Christ Congregational, 830 Corbin Ave., New Britain.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DRUM CIRCLE. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, Main Street and Berlin Avenue, Southington, on the first Friday of the month. Open to locals ages 18 and up. Follow the leader and become part of the circle with your own percussion instruments or borrow one available at the drum circle.