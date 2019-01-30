Ice Hockey explodes against Enfield

Hall-Southington ice hockey erupted for seven goals in the first two periods of its lone game last week, a 7-2 victory over the Enfield Co-op on Jan. 26 at the Enfield Twin Rinks. The Warrior-Knights improved to 4-7 with the victory.

Michael DiPietro led Hall-Southington with three goals and one assist. Duncan Hollander, Cody Brew, Sam Kerrigan and Sean Roach each had one goal while Chris Gambardella, Mason Woods, Bobby Allan, Liam Stone, Tyler Matukaitis and Nathan Zmarlicki all had one assist each. Ethan Behrens-Gould made 23 saves for the Warrior-Knights, who swept both games against Enfield.

Zach Hacia and Patrick Fleming each had one goal and one assist for Enfield, and Spencer Albano made 19 saves.

Enfield grabbed a lead less than three minutes into the game on Hacia’s goal, but it was the only lead for the home team. Hall-Southington scored the next five goals, including three from DiPietro. When DiPietro finished off his hat trick with an unassisted goal, the Warrior-Knights led 5-1 at the 8:47 mark of the second period. DiPietro scored the first two goals of the five-goal spurt, followed by one apiece from Hollander and Brew. Fleming scored to get Enfield to within 5-2 at the 6:01 mark of the second period, but Kerrigan and Roach closed out the scoring for the period and the game with goals for Hall-Southington.

Up next: The Warrior-Knights hosted Woodstock Academy on Monday night and were scheduled to play on the road against the East Haven Co-op on Wednesday.