Health listings for the Feb. 1 edition

SUNDAY, FEB. 24

SOUTHINGTON

HEALTHY FAMILY FUNFEST. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. Exhibitors and sponsors are being accepted now for this family-friendly day celebrating healthy living. Includes health information, medical professionals, speakers, screenings, demonstrations, fitness challenges, giveaways and kids’ activities. Specific areas focus on better eating, healthy minds, children, aging well, sports medicine and more. (860) 378-1268, Bonnie.Tormay@hhchealth.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

NALAXONE (NARCAN) TRAINING. If you or someone you love is interested in being trained to administer Naloxone (also known as Narcan, the opioid reversal drug), send a confidential email to Megan at albanesem@southington.org. or a confidential voicemail at (860) 276-6272. This opportunity is funded through the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the State Targeted Response to the Opioid Epidemic mini-grant, and the Change the Script campaign.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., at the Southington Public Library, 255 Main St. Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.