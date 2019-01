Fire report for the Feb. 1 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 30 incidents from Monday, Jan. 14 to Tuesday, Jan. 22:

Monday, Jan. 14

10:25 a.m., I-691/I-84, Police matter

Tuesday, Jan. 15

4:04 a.m., 1217 Queen St., Electrical wiring, equipment

10:53 a.m., 140 Berlin Ave., Public service

3:36 p.m., I-84 westbound, Vehicle accident

Wednesday, Jan. 16

10:49 a.m., 175 Berlin Ave., Lock-out building

11:57 a.m., 193 Bristol St., Lock-out building

2:52 p.m., 240 Main St., Vehicle accident

3:44 p.m., 500 Darling St., No incident found on arrival

10:45 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Oil or other combustible liquid

Thursday, Jan. 17

3:43 a.m., 2211 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out building

6:03 a.m., I-84 eastbound, Assist police or other government

8:58 a.m., 720 Pleasant St., Medical assist (EMS)

11:51 a.m., I-84 eastbound, Vehicle accident

1:25 p.m., 40 Holly Hill Dr., brush or brush-and-grass mix

2:29 p.m., 621 Pleasant St., Vehicle accident

4:47 p.m., 500 Mill St., Hazmat release investigation

5:57 p.m., 4 Water St., Medical assist (EMS)

Friday, Jan. 18

6:58 a.m., 21 Coolidge St., Lock-out building

9:54 a.m., 98 Main St., smoke detector activation

11:21 a.m., 720 Pleasant St., Odor of smoke

2:13 p.m., 613 Queen St., Vehicle accident

3:41 p.m., 1 Sunrise Ter., Carbon monoxide detector

8:07 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Oil or other combustible liquid

Saturday, Jan. 19

2:34 a.m., 150 Savage St., Smoke detector activation

9:11 a.m., Acre Way, Unauthorized burning

2:53 p.m., I-691 eastbound, Vehicle accident

5:32 p.m., 75 Center St., Vehicle-pedestrian accident

5:59 p.m., 68 Darling St., Unauthorized burning

7:20 p.m., 18 Summer St., Medical assist (EMS)

7:46 p.m., 2210 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Dispatched and cancelled en route

Sunday, Jan. 20

7:49 a.m., 18 Canal St., Medical assist (EMS)

9:50 a.m., I-84 westbound, Vehicle accident

12:02 p.m., I-84 eastbound, Vehicle accident

12:19 p.m., 1678 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Arcing, shorted electrical

12:19 p.m., 109 Berlin Ave., Gas leak

1:09 p.m., I-84 westbound, Vehicle accident

1:28 p.m., 146 Old Cider Mill Rd., Carbon monoxide incident

2:56 p.m., I-84 eastbound, Vehicle accident

4:20 p.m., 97 Carter Ln., Public service assistance

4:54 p.m., 64 Loper St., Vehicle accident

5:35 p.m., 68 Maple St., Public service assistance