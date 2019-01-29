Obituary: Richard R. Kurzweil, 78

Richard R. Kurzweil, 78 of Southington, passed away on Friday January 25, 2019 at the Summit At Plantsville. He was the husband of Marlene (Gillis) Kurzweil and were married for 53 years. He was born in New Haven on August 12, 1940, and was the son of the late Fritz and Elsie (Karlhoffer) Kurzweil.

Richard was a Master Tool Maker for 42 years, most recently working for Carling Switch in Plainville for 15 years retiring from there.

Besides his wife he is survived by his sons Thomas Kurzweil and his wife Donna of Wethersfield and Richard Kurzweil of Alabama. He was predeceased by two brothers Frederick and Harold Kurzweil.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours. For online condolences visit www.dellavecchiafh.com