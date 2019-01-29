Obituary: Julia R. (Borrell) Brilla, 93

Julia R. (Borrell) Brilla, 93, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019 at the Summit at Plantsville. She was the wife of the late Alex Brilla.

Born June 30, 1925 in PA, she was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Anna (Russian) Borell.

Julia retired from Allied Control in Plantsville. She enjoyed the casino, bowling, cards and bus trips with her friends.

She is survived by her children, Dawn Pryzbek and husband Joshua of Plantsville, Dennis Brilla of Plantsville, Gary Brilla of Terryville and Glenn Brilla and wife Laura all of Southington; a sister Maryann Brennan of PA; ten grandchildren, Dennis, Jamie, Molly, Alex, Jessica, Michelle, Stephanie, Christine, Nathaniel and Aaron; ten great-grandchildren, Patrick, Kimberly, Lucien, Alexander, Kaleb, Julia, Joshua, Zachary, William and Oliver; two great-great-grandchildren, Anna and Dominic and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Debra Sheron, sisters, Lillian Mannetti and Rose Markovich and two brothers, James and John Borrell.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, 12 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. In lieu of flowers Julia’s family requests that you visit a loved one or do an random act of kindness. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com