Police, STEPS conduct compliance checks on local gas stations

Southington Police announced that on Jan. 24, officers from the Southington Police Department, in conjunction with the Southington Town-wide Effort to Promote Success (STEPS) Coalition, conducted a town-wide electronic nicotine sale compliance check.

During the detail, a 16 year old male entered an establishment and attempted to purchase a vape product with no identification. The employee is in violation of Connecticut General Statutes 53-344b(b): sale or delivery of electronic nicotine product to a minor, was issued as an infraction for the violation. There was a $200 fine.

Of the 14 locations checked during the detail, three locations were non-compliant. The three non-compliant locations include: Citgo Gas Station at 202 Main St., Southington; Mobil at 11 Marion Ave., Plantsville; and FLEET at 2211 Meriden Waterbury Rd., Marion.

Compliant locations included two Cumberland Farms locations (909 Queen St. and 1978 West St.); FLEET at 1611 Meriden Waterbury Rd., Gasman at 570 Main St., Henny Penny at 273 Meriden Waterbury Rd., two Mobil stations (301 Queen St. and 1896 Meriden Waterbury Rd.), two Shell locations (212 Main St. and 655 Queen St.), Sunoco at 957 West St. and Westview Convenience at 662 West St.

Additional compliance checks are being planned for future dates.