Modern Formals owners recognized by Walter Camp foundation

Brothers Sal Dominello Jr. and John Dominello, owners of Modern Formals with locations in Southington, Plainville, Middletown and North Haven, were recently recognized with Walter Camp Football Foundation honorary memberships. The brothers were the 22nd and 23rd honorary inductees in the prestigious organization.

A plaque states the award was given “in recognition of your service as an ambassador for the foundation and in the community, and your assistance in promoting or financially supporting the foundation over many years.”

For 12 years, Modern Formals has offered its service to award winners by outfitting guests who attend the annual WCFF black tie national awards dinner.

“They have me in-house at the hotel in New Haven from Thursday to Sunday before the event,” said Sal. “We outfit all of the all-American players and alumni, and the distinguished guests who attend the dinner.”

All-in-all, Sal said Modern Formals fits “a couple hundred people, easily,” each year.

“It’s our way to give back to the community,” he said. “It’s just an honor to be associated with and to be embraced with the WCFF family. It’s a lot of work, don’t get me wrong, but it’s rewarding and fun.”

Being that the brothers are big football fans, Sal said it’s “mind-boggling” getting to meet the college all-Americans who are “destined to go to the NFL.”

The WCFF 52nd annual Black Tie National Awards dinner, hosted on Jan. 12 in the Lanman Center at Payne Whitney gymnasium at Yale University, honored the 129th Walter Camp All-American Team, along with several other award winners.

Walter Camp is credited to be the “Father of American Football.” American football evolved from the rugby football of England. Camp played in the first Yale-Harvard game of rugby in 1876. From then on, he was the inventive mind and guiding leadership that brought about the evolution of the American style of football, according to the foundation.

Camp was Yale’s first football coach, and from 1876 until 1910 he played an important role in the direction of the technique and strategy of Yale football. He was a member of every rules convention or committee until 1911. He is remembered for conceiving the game of football which “typifies the American competitive spirit in its premium upon imagination, speed, strategy and daring, as well as upon sheer physical ability and durability,” according to the foundation.

The WCFF is an all-volunteer organization founded in 1967, operating year-round and working towards: overseeing the selection of the current year’s entries into the oldest of All-American football team as voted on by the FBS Head Coaches and Sports Information directors; selecting and honoring the individuals who have distinguished themselves; and donations of financial support to worthy charities and youth-oriented organizations.

