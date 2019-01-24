Woman arrested for drugs, outstanding warrant at Residence Inn

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, Southington police were dispatched to the Residence Inn parking lot on West Street just before 9 a.m. after receiving a report of a woman passed out in a vehicle. The investigation led to the arrest of Amy Arnett, 31, of New Britain on drug charges and an outstanding warrant.

While speaking with Arnett, officers observed wax paper folds commonly used in the storage and sale of heroin inside of the vehicle. Officers also observed paraphernalia associated with crack cocaine use.

When asked for identification, Arnett stated that she did not have any, giving the name and birth date of another person which was ruled out with a computer check of driver’s license photos. A further search of the vehicle uncovered crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, two oxycodone hydrochloride pills, and a glass cylinder commonly used to smoke crack cocaine.

Arnett was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation, use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and illegal possession of prescription drugs. She was held on a $1,000 bond with a court appearance scheduled in Bristol for Jan. 24.

During the course of their investigation, police were able to correctly identify Arnet and found that she was wanted on a first degree failure to appear warrant from the New Britain Police Department. She was processed on that warrant and held on a $100,000 bond.