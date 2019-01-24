Southington man who found, impregnated 15-year-old pleads guilty to sex assault

TORRINGTON – A 23-year-old Southington man who met a 15-year-old girl through Snapchat, a social media site favored by young adults, admitted guilt to second-degree sexual assault Wednesday in Torrington Superior Court.

Matthew Garuti had one encounter with the girl in Thomaston in September 2016, which resulted in a pregnancy that miscarried, according to authorities. The DNA of the fetus matched Garuti, who admitted his involvement with the teen.

He faces three to five years in prison when he is sentenced on April 23. He also will be ordered to serve 10 to 15 years of probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

The incident was reported to police in November 2016 by another individual who had seen text messages on Garuti’s phone. A swab was taken of Garuti’s DNA.

The investigation was delayed by Garuti’s disappearance. He later turned up in Cheshire, where he was involved in a crash with a pickup truck while he was riding a motorcycle in June. Police took him into custody following his release from medical care after learning his identity by running his name through a national database.

He admitted guilt before Judge Paul Matasavage rather than take his case to trial. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Terri L. Sonnemann.

Garuti has previous convictions for reckless endangerment.

