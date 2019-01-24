Quinnipiac University volunteers teach children with disabilities how to ski

Quinnipiac University volunteers are teaching children with disabilities how to ski this winter at Mount Southington.

As participants in the Skiers Unlimited program, a group of about 35 Quinnipiac students, faculty members and alumni—primarily from the School of Health Sciences and the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine—are volunteering to teach 22 children with disabilities how to ski.

During the program, which is held Fridays in January and February, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Mount Southington, 396 Mt Vernon Rd. in Plantsville, the volunteers use adaptive equipment, such as snow sliders, outriggers and tethers, to help the children control balance as well as turns and speed.

The program is organized by the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and the Hospital for Special Care, who partner with Mount Southington, Alpine Haus and highly-trained volunteers. The children’s parents and siblings also can learn to ski.

The Skiers Unlimited program dates back more than 30 years. Quinnipiac became involved with the program two decades ago when Richard Albro, now associate professor of physical therapy emeritus, discovered the ski program while on sabbatical and was so impressed that he got students involved.