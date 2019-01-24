Officials to discuss rail-trail gap in on Jan. 29

Capitol Region Council of Governments and the City of New Britain will host a public meeting regarding the gap closure study, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at New Britain City Hall, 27 Main St.

“CRCOG and the City of New Britain have released the public review draft of the Gap Closure Trail Study: Connection to CTfastrak Section,” according to a press release. “This report outlines a proposed recommendation to connect the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail – adopted by the CRCOG Policy Board in March 2018 – with the CTfastrak station in New Britain.”

The public comment period for the draft plan will be open until Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

According to the release, the study was initiated by “CRCOG, the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the Town of Plainville, the Town of Southington, the City of New Britain, and the Plainville Greenway Alliance,” in order to “evaluate the feasibility of potential alignments and infrastructure needs for the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.”

The trail is proposed to run through Plainville into Southington, with a connection to New Britain’s bicycle network and CTfastrak station.

Currently, the FCHT runs “from New Haven, CT, to Northampton, MA, covering approximately 84 miles.” The only gap in the trail “is through the Town of Plainville into Southington.”

A summary of the facility type preference survey can be found at, www.gapclosurestudy.com/pdf/GapClosure_FacilityTypeSurvey_Summary.pdf.