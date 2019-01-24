Obituary: John ‘Jack’ J. Freer Jr., 84

John “Jack” J. Freer Jr., 84, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January, 20, 2019 at his home. Jack was born on February 19, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late John and Margaret Freer.

As a young man, Jack went to military school and after graduating from high school, he enlisted into the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country in Korea during the Korean War Conflict. After returning from the war, he moved to Southington where he met his future wife of 57 years, Jean Mongillo, settling down and raising 8 children together. Jack loved sports with his children, spending time with his grandchildren and antiquing with his wife.

He is survived by five sons, Patrick , Daniel, Terry, Robert and Joseph Freer and three daughters, Lynn Turner, Marcie Makles and Mary Mariani; 17 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial with military honors will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home.

