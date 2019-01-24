Obituary: Frank Wyka, 92

Frank Wyka, 92, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden.

He was born on October 3, 1926 in New Britain the son of the late William B and Mary Wyka. Frank was an author and was a well versed writer and he had many books published.

He is survived by several friends. In addition to his parents was predeceased by his brother Edward Wyka.

A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 26th at 2 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. A private burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Britain. There are no calling hours.

Donations may be made in Frank’s memory to the Southington Care Center’s Recreation and Activity Fund, 45 Meriden Ave. Southington, CT 06489

