Jan. 29 public hearing about pot dispensaries

A public hearing for a zoning regulation amendment of text regarding medical marijuana dispensaries and producers will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. during the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at the municipal center.

The amendment would essentially prevent the town from selling any marijuana products that are not deemed medical.

The amendment states the town “shall not permit any retail and/or wholesale of marijuana products not considered medical marijuana as regulated within Chapter 420f of the Connecticut General Statutes.”

The reason for the desired amendment is written as: “to strengthen land use control and to clarify the specific use allowed under the special permit in these regulations,” signed off by director of planning and community development Rob Phillips who works at the pleasure of the PZC.

The second proposed amendment to the text addresses separation requirements.

That section currently addresses only medical marijuana producers. It states producers shall not be permitted on a site that is: less than 1,000 feet from any other site containing a producer; less than 750 feet from any site containing a church, school, public building, public park or recreation area, or private recreation area; or less than 750 feet from any residentially zoned land as defined in the town’s zoning regulations, or from a site zoned B (business) with five or more residential units.

The amendment text would include dispensaries in those separation requirements, so that all of the above would address producers and dispensaries.

To view the full regulations and proposed amendment of text, visit www.southington.org/content/17216/17806/default.aspx. Go to “Planning and Zoning Department,” and on the right, click “pending proposed regulation amendments.”