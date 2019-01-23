Swimmers fall to Glastonbury

Southington boys swimming and diving had one meet this past week, and the result was its first loss of the season. The Blue Knights lost 93-88 to Glastonbury on Jan. 15 at Glastonbury High School.

Southington won diving by the score of 11-5 to pull to within eight points of Glastonbury (43-35). From there, the Tomahawks stretched out their lead and pulled away from the Knights. The last two events of the meet were exhibitions.

Derek Melanson was a double winner for Southington. He claimed first place in the 200 (1:54.29) and 500 (5:05.55) freestyle races for the Knights. Chase Galayda won diving for Southington with a total of 242.55 points. EJ Suski was third in diving while Ben Ragozzine placed fourth.

Jonathan Cocchiola was Southington’s first place finisher in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.17), which was an exhibition event. The Knight quartet of Melanson, Landon Colby, Brian Egan and Tyler Heidgerd took first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.76), which was also an exhibition event.

Landon Colby (200 IM, 100 butterfly) and Tyler Heidgerd (50 free, 100 backstroke) had two individual second place finishes for Southington.

Up next: The Knights stay close to home for both meets this coming week, even with one of them coming on the road. Southington hosted Hall on Wednesday in the home opener at the Southington YMCA. The Knights are at next-door neighbor Plainville on Friday for a 4 p.m. start.

