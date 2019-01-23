Registration is underway for SHS spring sports

The Southington public schools athletic department will go with FamilyID online registration for 2019 spring sports at the middle and high schools. Spring sports at the high school are: baseball, golf, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, softball, boys tennis, girls tennis, boys outdoor track, girls outdoor track and boys volleyball. Spring sports at the middle schools are: baseball and softball.

FamilyID is a secure registration platform that provides athletes with an easy, user-friendly way to register for middle school and high school programs. The FamilyID system keeps track of profile information to allow each family member to apply for multiple programs throughout the year.

All athletes that are interested in participating in spring sports must register online at www.familyid.com. To register online, an applicant must have had a physical exam within the past 13 months which was signed by a physician. It also must be in effect for the entire length of the sports season. If a student’s physical expires during the season, they will not be able to play until a new physical exam is received.

Registration is open through Friday, March 8. Spring season starts with the first practice on Saturday, March 16. If you need assistance with the registration process, contact FamilyID at (880) 800-5583, ext. 1, or support@familyid.com. You can also contact the Southington Athletic Department at (860) 628-3229, ext. 11425, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or email the athletic secretary lmclean@southingtonscchools.org