Police blotter for the Jan. 25 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Sunday, Jan. 6 to Wednesday, Jan. 16:

Sunday, Jan. 6

Tyrese Pettway, 18, of 45 Lincoln St., Naugatuck, was charged with improper number of headlights and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Thursday, Jan. 10

Wayne Gouthro, 34, of 66 Beths Ave., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, third degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit third degree burglary.

Friday, Jan. 11

Patrick Brown, 19, of 22 Goshen St., Hartford, was charged with first degree robbery, sixth degree larceny, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Saturday, Jan. 12

Michele Vail, 39, of 6 Kane St., Southington, was charged with second degree harassment.

Sunday, Jan. 13

Steven Casciano, 28, of 8 Grove St., E. Syracuse, N.Y., was charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.

Monday, Jan. 14

James Neal, 36, of 230 W. Main St., Reynoldsville, Pa., was charged with extradition.

Wednesday, Jan. 16