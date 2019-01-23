Indoor Track is ready for postseason

It was a good day for Southington boys indoor track and field relay teams on Jan. 19 at the SCC Coaches Invitational in New Haven.

The Blue Knights ran a school record and near-school record time in the 4x400m and 4x200m relay races, and only one team was better than them in each event at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

The two relays helped the Southington boys to a seventh place finish as a team. The Knight girls finished 13th as a team, and it was a great day for Natalie Verderame, who broke a school record in the 300m. Verderame was also part of a 4x200m relay team that ran the second-fastest time in program history.

The boys 4x400m relay of Trevor Porter, Eli Rodriguez, Joe Verderame and Ryan Slesinski finished second in 3:33.17 and broke the school record. The old indoor record was 3:34.35, and it was set by Jeffrey Hannigan, Trevor Porter, Eli Rodriguez and Joe Verderame at the Yale Interscholastic Track Classic in 2018.

The 4x200m relay of Porter, Johnny Carreiro, Rodriguez and Joe Verderame finished second in 1:36.19. That time is the second-best in program history behind a 1:35.03 run by Jack Teray, Rodriguez, Porter and Kolby Rogers at the Yale meet in 2018.

In other events, Southington continued its improvement on the road to the postseason. Slesinski now owns the second and third-fastest 1000m times in program history after running a 2:41.23 on his way to a seventh place finish. He ran a 2:40.69 in the 1000m at the URI Rhody Classic earlier this month. Jim Rosenberger’s 2:35.50 in 2008 stands as the program record.

Matthew Penna finished fifth in the 1600m in 4:36.34, and his time stands as fourth-best in program history. Lucca Riccio finished eighth in the 1600m (4:41.15) while Anthony Penta was eighth in the long jump (19 feet, 9 inches).

Natalie Verderame and Sydney Garrison led the Southington girls with a pair of third place finishes. Verderame ran the 300m dash in 44.39 seconds, finished third and broke the school record by .01 second. The old record was 44.30 run by Lindsey Laukaitis in 2002. Garrison jumped 5-2 in the high jump, which again tied her own indoor school record.

The 4x200m relay of Shannon Litchfield, Erin O’Neill, Samantha Przybylski and Natalie Verderame finished sixth in 1:52.24, which stands as the second-fastest time in program history. The fastest time is 1:50.97, run by Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Przybylski and Natalie Verderame at the Yale Interscholastic Track Classic in 2018.

Kate Kemnitz finished seventh in the 1600m in 5:25.71.

Up next: Southington heads back to the FLAC on Saturday for the CCC Championships, which begin at 9 a.m.

