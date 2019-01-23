Girls basketball scores third win of the season

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

The final buzzer sounded inside the Walt Lozoski Gymnasium on the night of Jan. 15, and those who play, coach and support Southington girls basketball were able to smile a little bit. The Lady Knights defeated visiting Suffield 41-26 in a non-conference matchup.

The win, Southington’s third of the season, snapped a four-game losing streak. The Knights held the Wildcats to just two free throws in the fourth quarter.

Southington couldn’t keep its momentum going on Jan. 17 against NW Catholic and suffered a 50-35 loss to the Lions in West Hartford. The Knights have a record of 3-8.

Here’s what happened in each game last week:

Knights taste victory

JAN. 15—Southington led after every quarter in the win over Suffield, and terrific scoring balance was a key.

Kelley Marshall and Megan Mikosz each scored 12 points while Bri Harris added 10 for the Knights. The trio combined to make 12 of their 15 free throw attempts, and only Harris didn’t score during one of the game’s quarters. Marshall had 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots. Mikosz added eight rebounds and two steals.

Marshall and Mikosz scored four points each in the first quarter to help Southington to a 12-7 lead. Kristen Longley scored all four of her points in the first eight minutes, including a 3-pointer. Mikosz added five more points in the second quarter while Marshall and Harris added two points apiece. The Knights led 22-17 at halftime.

Harris made two 3-pointers in the third quarter as Southington extended its lead to 33-24. Marshall scored three points while Mikosz added two points. The Knights didn’t make a field goal in the fourth quarter, but four different players combined to sink eight foul shots as the home team outscored the Wildcats 8-2.

Marshall made three free throws, Livvy Pizzitola and Harris sank two foul shots, and Mikosz made one from the charity stripe.

Loss to the Lions

JAN. 17—NW Catholic raced out to a 23-4 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back in the 15-point win over Southington.

The Lions scored just two points in the second quarter, but they still led 25-12 at the halftime break. Erin Carucci led NW Catholic with 20 points, Morgan Murphy added 14 points and Brianna Lebrun chipped in 10 points.

The Knights got 29 of their points from their frontcourt. Marshall had 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots while Mikosz tallied 11 points and eight rebounds. Sam Sullivan recorded five points and four rebounds as the third scoring member of the frontcourt. Pizzitola finished with six points.

Up next: Southington plays three games this week. The Knights hosted a tough Berlin team on Tuesday. The Knights play at South Windsor on Friday night at 6:45, then they’re at New Britain on Saturday for a 4 p.m. start.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com