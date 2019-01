Fire listings for the Jan. 25 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 39 incidents from Monday, Jan. 7 to Sunday, Jan. 13:

Monday, Jan. 7

3:17 p.m., 7 Whippoorwill Rd., Power line down

3:56 p.m., 1601 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Dispatched and canceled en route

6:15 p.m., 51 Scenic Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

Tuesday, Jan. 8

7:17 a.m., 1978 West St/Cumberland, Gasoline or other flammable

9:02 a.m., Blue Hills Drive and Savage Street, Vehicle accident

1:52 p.m., 45 Squires Dr., Carbon monoxide incident

3:13 p.m., 200 Executive Blvd., Vehicle accident

5:14 p.m., 1272 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

7:27 p.m., 83 Cathy Dr., CO detector activation

7:59 p.m., 475 Carriage Dr., CO detector activation

11:21 p.m., 10 Preli Ct., Medical assist (EMS)

Wednesday, Jan. 9

8:49 a.m., 57 River St., Medical assist (EMS)

9:13 a.m., 8410 Glacier Way, Water or steam leak

11:43 a.m., 79 Elizabeth Dr., Alarm system sounded

4:01 p.m., 491 Darling St., Assist police, government

5:29 p.m., 11 Marion Ave., Passenger vehicle fire

16:11 p.m., 174 Sunnyslope Dr., Medical assist (EMS)

Thursday, Jan. 10

10:16 a.m., 433 Spring St., CO detector activation

12:31 p.m., 38 Red Oak Dr., Medical assist (EMS)

4:01 p.m., Curtiss Street and Lazy Lane, Passenger vehicle fire

5:32 p.m., 96 Clark St., No Incident found on arrival

Friday, Jan. 11

7:50 a.m., 724 Queen St., Gas leak

10:29 a.m., 31 Whippoorwill Rd., Assist police, government

10:47 a.m., West Main Street and Summer Street, Vehicle accident

11:40 a.m., 82 Hart Acre Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle

12:38 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation

5:14 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation

Saturday, Jan. 12

06:55 a.m., 408 Main St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

12:48 p.m., 49 Birch St., HazMat release investigation

4:35 p.m., 154 Mandel Dr., Carbon monoxide incident

5:11 p.m., 39 Hickory Hill, Rescue, EMS incident, other

8:17 p.m., 21 Coolidge St., Dispatched and canceled en route

8:57 p.m., 154 Mandel Dr., Carbon monoxide incident

10:15 p.m., 1480 Flanders Rd., Smoke detector activation

Sunday, Jan. 13