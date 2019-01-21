Obituary: John P. Michnavich, 62

John P. Michnavich, 62, of Newington formerly of West Hartford and Southington passed away on Jan. 13, 2019 at home.

He was born on May 28, 1956, the son of the late George and Veronica (Yorski) Michnavich. He had been employed as a tool and die maker by Somerset Plastics in Middletown for 20 years.

He is survived by a brother George Michnavich, 3 nephews Scott, George and Paul Michnavich all of Ft. Worth, TX and several cousins including Raymond Yorski.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 26th at 1 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Calling hours will be prior on Saturday from 12 noon to 1 pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the family plot at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Britain.

For online donations please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com