Obituary: Ralph Alfred Carlson, 89

Ralph Alfred Carlson, 89 of Prospect, passed away peacefully the morning of January 11, 2019 after a brief illness.

He was born in New Britain, Connecticut on June 18, 1929 to Raymond and Jenny (Seledyn) Carlson. He attended schools in Southington, CT. and joined the Navy in 1948, serving on an aircraft carrier during the Korean War.

Upon returning from the service in 1952, he worked in his father’s business as a roofer and steeplejack. He later married Shirley (Greenlaw) Johndro and moved to Searsport, Maine where he worked as a master plumber for several years.

He leaves Shirley, his wife of 45 years, his daughter Penny Stakey and husband Jim of Southington CT., Sisters Dorothy Pelto of Kensington, CT., Shirley Cogle of Cheshire, CT., and a brother, Terry of Northport, FL. He also leaves his step-children Michael Johndro and wife Paula of Poland, ME., Selina Wynne of Morrill, ME., Kevin Johndro of Knox, ME., Barry Johndro and wife Laurie of Westminster, MA., as well as 13 grand-children, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, his son Brian E. Carlson and a sister Marilyn Francis.

Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home in Belfast, Maine. There will be no calling hours or services however a memorial gathering may be planned for a later date.