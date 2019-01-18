Obituary: Natalina ‘Nona’ Oropallo, 95

Natalina “Nona” Oropallo, 95, of Southington passed away peacefully Wednesday January 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Sabatino Oropallo.

She was born December 24, 1923 in Moaino, Italy, the daughter of the late Pietro and Teresa (Riccio) Buoanno. She was one of 4 siblings Domenico, Pasquale, and Rosina Buoanno. Natalina emigrated to the U.S. from Italy in 1960 and was a lifelong resident of Southington.

Natalina worked in the late 60s at the Sanitary Laundry, and retired from Lori Engineering in the late 70s. She very much enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and created some very delicious Southern Italian cuisines. She also enjoyed homemade wine made by her beloved husband Sabatino.

There were many wonderful gatherings at her home throughout the years. The kitchen was her favorite room of the house and no one left hungry. She was a devout Catholic and her strong Christian faith allowed her to persevere many challenges in life including the loss of her son Peter to a drowning accident in 1973. Natalina was loved by all her knew her. She will be greatly missed.

Natalina is survived by a son Anthony Oropallo and his wife Sheila of Southington, 3 grandchildren, Anthony and wife Andrea, Matthew and wife Jocelyn and Nicholas along with nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her son Peter Oropallo and her 3 siblings.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday morning from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com