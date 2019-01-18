Obituary: Marjorie Frances (Shepard) D’Angelo, 97

Marjorie Frances (Shepard) D’Angelo, loving wife of the late Dr. Eugene J. D’Angelo of Southington, CT died on January 14, 2019 in Greenwich, CT after a brief illness and two weeks shy of her 98th birthday. Born on January 29, 1921, Marjorie was the last survivor of the seven children of Isabella M. and Joseph H. Shepard. She was a lifelong resident of Connecticut, from her birth in Madison to her residence for the past twelve years in Greenwich with her loving daughter, Linda, and son-in-law Timothy O’Neill.

Marjorie’s childhood and adolescence were spent in her hometown of Guilford, CT and she was a graduate of Guilford High School in 1939. She graduated from the nursing program at the Hospital of St. Raphael, in New Haven, in 1942 and subsequently worked there for many years. An early pioneer in the field of nurse anesthesia, Marjorie was the first graduate of the Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist program at the Hospital of St. Raphael in 1948.

While working in New Haven, Marjorie met and married the love of her life, Dr. Eugene J. D’Angelo. Together they made their home and raised three children in Southington. Their great example of compassion and devotion to their professions inspired all of their children to fulfill careers in healthcare. Marjorie was passionate with her love of the outdoors and spent many seasons skiing on the slopes of New England, and she spent summers at her beloved Sebago Lake home.

Marjorie is survived by a large and loving family, including Dr. Eugene J. D’Angelo, Jr. and his wife Anne of Manchester-by-the Sea, MA, Dr. William F. D’Angelo and his wife Gina of Cape Elizabeth, ME, and her daughter and son-in-law Linda D’Angelo O’Neill and Timothy O’Neill of Greenwich, CT. She has been blessed with eight grandchildren and several of their spouses, David D’Angelo (Brittany), Katie Manter (Ben), Michael D’Angelo (Kailee), Laura Faucher (Ben), Max O’Neill (Rachael Coffey), Katherine O’Neill Johnston (Wylie), Nicholas O’Neill (Amy), and Jacqueline O’Neill. Her three cherished great grandchildren are Findlay, Ada, and Isabelle Marie.

The family wishes to extend their special thanks to Dr. Sunil Rana and the staff of Greenwich Hospital. They would also like to thank Leah, Rosalinda, Herica, Ivonete, and Elsa for their loving care throughout the years.

In addition, Gene and Bill wish to offer their most sincere thanks to their sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Timothy O’Neill for the care they gave their mother over the years. A debt unpayable in life but with an eternal reward thereafter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville, CT. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in memory of her late husband, Dr. Eugene J. D’Angelo, to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, New York 10305.

