Drunk driver arrested for 3-car accident on Meriden Waterbury Tpk.

Southington police arrested Travis Kiyak, 28, of Marion on Thursday, Jan. 17 for his involvement in a three-vehicle accident with injuries. The accident occurred at approximately 5:50 p.m. in the area of Meriden Waterbury Turnpike and Lombardo Court.

According to the warrant, Kiyak was operating a vehicle traveling west on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike when he crossed the double yellow center line and made contact with two oncoming vehicles. Kiyak’s vehicle first struck the left rear quarter panel of the first vehicle. After the initial impact, Kiyak continued west in the eastbound lane and struck the front end of the second vehicle before coming to a rest.

Kiyak was injured at the scene, but police indicated that he showed signs of impairment. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Police sought a warrant for his medical records, and those records revealed an elevated blood alcohol content. A records check also revealed that Kiyak’s driver’s license had been suspended as of Nov. 8, 2017, and his vehicle was not insured.

Neither of the other operators involved reported they were injured.

Kiyak was taken into custody at his residence at approximately 7:45 p.m. and was charged with failure to maintain the proper lane, operating while suspended, failure to insure a private motor vehicle, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was held on $20,000 bond with a court date in Bristol on Jan. 18.