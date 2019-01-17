Town Manager prepares for weekend storm

Southington Town Manager Mark Sciota is warning residents to expect snow accumulations and delays during this weekend’s storm. Forecasts predict that snow will begin on Saturday before switching over to sleet and freezing rain. The storm is expected to end with snow on Sunday.

“In this situation, the best practice is to allow some snow to remain on the roads,” Sciota said in a press release on Thursday. “Removing all the accumulation prior to sleet and freezing rain results in icy, dangerous conditions.”

In addition, the transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will close at noon on Saturday due to the snow.