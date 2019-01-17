Kristen’s Kloset kicks off prom shopping

The Southington community is once again coming together to support “Kristen’s Kloset,” the prom program sponsored by Southington youth services (SYS).

Kristen’s Kloset is named to honor the memory of Kristen Warner, a middle school student who died in a car accident in 2004. Her family and friends founded the program to serve students who may be dealing with financial or other issues that would prevent them from attending their prom.

“Kristen’s Kloset is open to any high school student who is looking to attend their prom,” said officials in a press release. “We contain an inventory of over 500 new and gently used gowns. Girls may obtain vouchers for gowns from their guidance counselors or may offer a small donation to the program.”

All students, not limited to Southington High School, who are shopping for prom attire are welcome, however students must show a valid school identification card.

“This program provides the prom experience for everyone, regardless of the ability to afford it or not,” said SYS director Christina Simms last year. “Prom is a special time for high school students, and we always want to lend support where it’s needed.”

Kristen’s Kloset features a collection of over 500 new or gently-used prom gowns, but they also provide smaller collection of prom accessories, such as shoes and jewelry. Vouchers for gowns and accessories may be obtained by high schoolers from their guidance counselors.

But it’s not just about the girls. In recent years, Kristen’s Kloset also helps boys with prom expenses, such as tuxedos and flowers. SYS partners with Modern Formals on N. Main Street. Vouchers are provided for tuxedo rentals.

The youth services department also offers assistance for purchasing prom tickets by working with the senior and junior prom advisors at the high school.

Kristen’s Kloset operates solely on donations of gently used prom gowns and accessories as well as cash donations.

The opening day is Saturday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at SHS in the freshman cafeteria. It will be open March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; March 7 from 2:30 to 6 p.m.; March 8 from 2:30 to 8 p.m.; March 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The high school is located at 720 Pleasant St. The most convenient parking is located in the back of the school near the varsity baseball field.