Five alarm fundraiser

Marcella Maynard, left, gets her sample bowl of chili at the Alta chili contest last Sunday at Bread for Life. On Jan. 13, visitors were able to sample a wide variety of homemade chili and cast their vote for their favorite. Proceeds from the event will benefit Alta at the Pyne Center.
Photos by JANELLE MORELLI
Mary Alice Delagrange, left, won the coveted jar of tums for coming closest to guessing the number in the jar.
“Bison Chili” was presented in style by, from left, Denny Boutin, Janet Boutin, Debbie Woloszyn, and Joe Woloszyn.
Alta student Faythe Desjarlais, left, won “best overall taste.” Above, she accepted the award from Missy Cipriano from Bread for Life.
