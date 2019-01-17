Chamber to facilitate speaker seekers for a healthy workplace

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Chamber of Commerce is rolling out a new offer by chamber businesses, for chamber businesses. A brand new “speakers bureau” has been implemented by the health and wellness committee, consisting of different topics and speaking professionals geared towards the overall health of working professionals.

“About a year ago we had some statistics come out that we shared within the committee about how poor of health people have when they’re sitting at their desks for 40 hours a week,” said executive director of the chamber Taylor Crofton. “We launched this discussion about how we can help spread that awareness within the business community because the chamber is geared towards helping businesses in the community.”

Crofton said that these workshops will position the chamber as a conduit between the businesses seeking workshops and the businesses offering them. A lengthy list of topics are featured on the chamber’s website, ranging from general cancer information, osteoporosis, joints, back, and vertigo, to portion control, personal balance, and even goat cuddle therapy.

A chamber business can browse the topics and select one that they think would benefit their employees. Once they select the workshop, the website will help partner them with the proper speaker. The two businesses then work together to schedule the workshop.

“The YMCA was a big proponent of these initiatives, and they were kind of the ones to start this conversation,” said Crofton. “We took it one step further and decided that everybody in the wellness community, and every business that is a health organization, has something vital and important that will help make the workplace viable and better.”

The workshops are free for chamber members. Crofton said—not only will the initiative help spread the word of health and wellness—but it will also help a business find a unique connection to foster growth.

To view the list of speakers in the bureau, visit www.southingtonchamber.com/health-wellness-committee-speakers-bureau. To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy, email her at SRoy@SouthingtonObserver.com.