CFGNB authorized more than $214K in grants in 2018

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain (CFGNB) announced it recently concluded its 2018 grant-making year, authorizing more than $214,000 in grant awards including nearly $200,000 awards designated as community initiative grants.

The latest round of grants brings the foundation’s total of grant awards for 2018 to more than $1.5 million, said officials in a press release.

Of the community initiative grants approved, more than $129,000 come from the foundation’s “first year’s first fund,” earmarked for early childhood development, a signature foundation initiative.

CFGNB provides support for Southington, Plainville, New Britain and Berlin. Several Southington organizations received grants from CFGNB in the most recent round of grant awards for community initiatives.

A community response grant of $33,485 was awarded to the Lewis Educational Agriculture Farm (LEAF) of Southington for winterization and operational support.

“This grant will go towards running our many programs,” said Mark Ramsay, owner of LEAF. Ramsay is the 7th generation of the Lewis family to have continuously farmed the family’s land in Southington since the 1700s. “With our programs, it’s all about working with the kids and teaching them how to grow food sustainably, and how to be responsible with it.”

At LEAF, staff teach youth where food comes from using hands-on experiences. LEAF helped build gardens at each of the schools in the Southington Public Schools district, and work with the vocational agriculture students at the high school. Funds are used to purchase plants and other gardening tools, and to provide field trips.

A $600 grant was awarded from the Spirit of Beth Telfer memorial fund to Living in Safe Alternatives (LISA, Inc.). This grant is a “donor advised” grant, which means the fund representatives select an organization to receive funding. A second “donor advised” grant from Their Vision Fund was awarded to Friends of Southington Community Services. That came out to $2,280.

“This is a great example of the value of the Donor Advised Funds at the CFGNB,” said Kaylah Smith, program associate and assistant director of development at CFGNB. “The people, families, businesses, and organizations that start Donor Advised Funds use the Foundation as a resource for advice and council regarding organizations in our service area, community needs, and trends that may need attention.”

LISA, Inc. also received a capacity building mini-grant of $2,000, along with the Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA). These grants were awarded to nonprofit organizations who took part in the CFGNB’s 2018 capacity building workshop series. Both used the funds to hire a consultant from Donosky & Associates to review their current fundraising processes and suggest improvements.

“Donosky & Associates, the consultants who led the capacity building workshops, will conduct a fundraising evaluations and provide a clear strategy that will help them strengthen their fundraising potential and meet the needs of its organization,” said Smith.

Mary DeCroce, executive director of SoCCA, said the workshops were “excellent.”

“If your organization attended at least four of the six workshops, you would receive the mini-grant. We attended all six,” said DeCroce. “This was a wonderful program that focused on board responsibilities, how to make a nonprofit more successful and more.”

CFGNB recently announced its 2019 capacity building workshops. Each workshop can accommodate 15 nonprofits based on two people from each organization attending. The application deadline is Jan. 31. Visit www.cfgnb.org/requests-for-proposals for more information.

The foundation services Berlin, New Britain, Plainville and Southington. Located at 74A Vine St., New Britain, the foundation works to inspire philanthropy, responsibly manage permanent charitable assets effectively, and partner to address key community issues through strategic leadership. For information, call (860) 229-6018, ext. 305 or visit visit www.cfgnb.org.