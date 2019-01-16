Police blotter for the Jan. 18 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Tuesday, Jan. 1 to Wednesday, Jan. 9:

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Timothy Hines, 26, of 201 High St., Wallingford, was charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Noah Cadrain, 21, of 197 Bristol St., Southington, was charged with first degree failure to appear.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Jared Plantamuro, 37, of 80 Birchcrest Dr., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Friday, Jan. 3

Daniel Henderson, 54, of 956 Mt. Vernon Rd., Southington, was charged with fourth degree larceny.

Anthony Pappalardo, 18, of 102 Vivian Dr., Berlin, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Friday, Jan. 4

Brian Marshalek, 48, of 357 Mile Ln., Middletown, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor and drug, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Karey H. Swaim, 38, of 278 N. Main St., Naugatuck, was charged with fourth degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Saturday, Jan. 5

Christos Panagiotou, 40, of 124 Hibiscus St., Tarpons Springs, Fla., was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Sunday, Jan. 6

Tammy L. Casciano, 51, of 23 Water St., Southington, was charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.

Monday, Jan. 7

Jared Plantamuro, 37, of 80 Birchcrest Dr., Southington, was charged with three counts of second degree breach of peace.

Sarah Mahaffy, 20, of 518 Wolcott St., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Anthony Adamo, 30, of 67 West St., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jeffrey Grant, 33, of 25 Dolbia Hill Rd., E. Haddam, was charged with fourth degree larceny and second degree criminal trover.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Shawnya Watson, 34, of 32 Darling St., Southington, was charged with two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, two counts of possession of narcotics, and possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school.

Wednesday, Jan. 9