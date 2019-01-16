Knights of Columbus free throw challenge moved to Saturday

Due to this weekend’s weather forecast, the annual Knights of Columbus free throw challenge has been rescheduled from Sunday to Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Southington Catholic School gym.

Registration will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. with the competition beginning at 1 p.m.

The event is open to Southington boys and girls, ages 9 to 14. Division winners will advance to the district competition for a chance to advance to the state competition.

For questions, contact Frank Castellano at (203) 808-7272 or Phil Mazzatti at (203) 395-4381.