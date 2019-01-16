Indoor Track: Knights set records at Yale

By KEVIN ROBERTS

Southington indoor track and field broke three school records during the two-day Yale Interscholastic Track Classic on Jan. 11 and 12 at Coxe Cage.

“We had a lot of really solid performances,” co-coach Connor Green said.

The girls 4x400m relay of Kate Kemnitz, Natalie Verderame, Meghan Sheline and Emma Plourde ran a time of 4:16.74, over three seconds better than the previous school record of 4:19.98, which came at the Yale meet in 2018. Kemnitz, Sheline and Verderame were also on that relay team, along with Allie Brown.

The 2019 version of the 4×400 relay finished second in the Connecticut race behind Weston.

Kemnitz also produced a school record in the 1000m. She finished 10th and ran a school record-best time of 3:05.97, which was faster than her previous mark of 3:07.95 that she ran at the Boston Holiday Challenge on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

For the boys, Ryan Slesinski broke his own school record in the 600m with a time of 1:24.44, which topped his previous best of 1:24.76 at the Boston Holiday Challenge on Jan. 2. Slesinski finished eighth in the race at Yale.

Competing at Yale certainly contributed to the school record efforts.

“It really does make a huge difference,” Green said. “It’s just that extra momentum you get from the banked curves. Plus, the atmosphere is just a lot different. It’s always a much more competitive field. Just good times all around.”

There were a bunch of other great efforts by Southington athletes at the Yale meet. Trinity Cardillo continues to do well in throwing events, including a third place finish in shot put with a toss of 39 feet, 5 inches. Cardillo’s weight throw of 41 feet, 11.81 inches was a personal best.

“We had a lot of athletes who were setting lifetime bests or season bests,” Green said. “When you’re going into a meet, that’s what you hope for.”

Up next: Southington competes in the SCC Coaches Invitational on Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

