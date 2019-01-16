Fire report for the Jan. 18 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 31 incidents from Monday, Dec. 31 to Sunday, Jan. 6:

Monday, Dec. 31

2:29 a.m., 1448 West St., Vehicle accident

2:35 a.m., 1081 West St., Alarm activation, no fire

2:41 a.m., 99 Executive Blvd. South, Alarm activation, no fire

5:25 a.m., 760 Spring St., Tabernacle, Sprinkler activation, no fire

9:42 a.m., 298 High Tower Rd., Water evacuation

10:34 a.m., 1081 West St., Alarm activation, no fire

10:54 a.m., 298 High Tower Rd., Gas leak

1:06 p.m., 879 Prospect St., Authorized controlled burning

Tuesday, Jan. 1

1:32 a.m., 45 Jude Ln., Cadillac Ranch, EMS call, excluding vehicle

1:40 a.m., 45 Old Turnpike Rd., Gasoline or other flammable liquid

10:08 a.m., 27 Vermont Terrace, Medical assist (EMS)

1:44 p.m., 33 Madalyn Ln., Smoke detector activation, no fire

5:51 p.m., 48 Germania St., Outside rubbish, trash or waste

10:03 p.m., 37 W. Center St., Factory Square, Smoke detector activation, no fire

Wednesday, Jan. 2

8 a.m., 1071 S. Main St., Service Call

3:23 p.m., 63 Castleman Dr., Public service

Thursday, Jan. 3

3:28 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Assist police, government

6:55 a.m., 885 Queen St., IHOP, Vehicle accident

12:42 p.m., 395 Copper Ridge, CO detector activation

4:47 p.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Central station, malicious fire

4:59 p.m., 62 Plaza Ave., Public service

8:34 p.m., 620 Savage St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

Friday, Jan. 4

8 a.m., 1071 S. Main St., Service Call

1:50 p.m., 64 Triano Dr., HazMat release investigation

2:28 p.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist (EMS)

Saturday, Jan. 5

8:06 a.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

3:22 p.m., 232 Bristol St., Smoke detector activation

Sunday, Jan. 6