Fire report for the Jan. 18 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 31 incidents from Monday, Dec. 31 to Sunday, Jan. 6:
Monday, Dec. 31
- 2:29 a.m., 1448 West St., Vehicle accident
- 2:35 a.m., 1081 West St., Alarm activation, no fire
- 2:41 a.m., 99 Executive Blvd. South, Alarm activation, no fire
- 5:25 a.m., 760 Spring St., Tabernacle, Sprinkler activation, no fire
- 9:42 a.m., 298 High Tower Rd., Water evacuation
- 10:34 a.m., 1081 West St., Alarm activation, no fire
- 10:54 a.m., 298 High Tower Rd., Gas leak
- 1:06 p.m., 879 Prospect St., Authorized controlled burning
Tuesday, Jan. 1
- 1:32 a.m., 45 Jude Ln., Cadillac Ranch, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 1:40 a.m., 45 Old Turnpike Rd., Gasoline or other flammable liquid
- 10:08 a.m., 27 Vermont Terrace, Medical assist (EMS)
- 1:44 p.m., 33 Madalyn Ln., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 5:51 p.m., 48 Germania St., Outside rubbish, trash or waste
- 10:03 p.m., 37 W. Center St., Factory Square, Smoke detector activation, no fire
Wednesday, Jan. 2
- 8 a.m., 1071 S. Main St., Service Call
- 3:23 p.m., 63 Castleman Dr., Public service
Thursday, Jan. 3
- 3:28 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Assist police, government
- 6:55 a.m., 885 Queen St., IHOP, Vehicle accident
- 12:42 p.m., 395 Copper Ridge, CO detector activation
- 4:47 p.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Central station, malicious fire
- 4:59 p.m., 62 Plaza Ave., Public service
- 8:34 p.m., 620 Savage St., Smoke detector activation, no fire
Friday, Jan. 4
- 8 a.m., 1071 S. Main St., Service Call
- 1:50 p.m., 64 Triano Dr., HazMat release investigation
- 2:28 p.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist (EMS)
Saturday, Jan. 5
- 8:06 a.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 3:22 p.m., 232 Bristol St., Smoke detector activation
Sunday, Jan. 6
- 6:28 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 7:25 a.m., 714 West St., Arcing, shorted electrical
- 12:19 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building
- 3:40 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, No Incident found on arrival