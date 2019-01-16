Fire, Listings

Fire report for the Jan. 18 edition

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 31 incidents from Monday, Dec. 31 to Sunday, Jan. 6:

Monday, Dec. 31

  • 2:29 a.m., 1448 West St., Vehicle accident
  • 2:35 a.m., 1081 West St., Alarm activation, no fire
  • 2:41 a.m., 99 Executive Blvd. South, Alarm activation, no fire
  • 5:25 a.m., 760 Spring St., Tabernacle, Sprinkler activation, no fire
  • 9:42 a.m., 298 High Tower Rd., Water evacuation
  • 10:34 a.m., 1081 West St., Alarm activation, no fire
  • 10:54 a.m., 298 High Tower Rd., Gas leak
  • 1:06 p.m., 879 Prospect St., Authorized controlled burning

Tuesday, Jan. 1

  • 1:32 a.m., 45 Jude Ln., Cadillac Ranch, EMS call, excluding vehicle
  • 1:40 a.m., 45 Old Turnpike Rd., Gasoline or other flammable liquid
  • 10:08 a.m., 27 Vermont Terrace, Medical assist (EMS)
  • 1:44 p.m., 33 Madalyn Ln., Smoke detector activation, no fire
  • 5:51 p.m., 48 Germania St., Outside rubbish, trash or waste
  • 10:03 p.m., 37 W. Center St., Factory Square, Smoke detector activation, no fire

Wednesday, Jan. 2

  • 8 a.m., 1071 S. Main St., Service Call
  • 3:23 p.m., 63 Castleman Dr., Public service

Thursday, Jan. 3

  • 3:28 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Assist police, government
  • 6:55 a.m., 885 Queen St., IHOP, Vehicle accident
  • 12:42 p.m., 395 Copper Ridge, CO detector activation
  • 4:47 p.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Central station, malicious fire
  • 4:59 p.m., 62 Plaza Ave., Public service
  • 8:34 p.m., 620 Savage St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

Friday, Jan. 4

  • 8 a.m., 1071 S. Main St., Service Call
  • 1:50 p.m., 64 Triano Dr., HazMat release investigation
  • 2:28 p.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist (EMS)

Saturday, Jan. 5

  • 8:06 a.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 3:22 p.m., 232 Bristol St., Smoke detector activation

Sunday, Jan. 6

  • 6:28 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 7:25 a.m., 714 West St., Arcing, shorted electrical
  • 12:19 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building
  • 3:40 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, No Incident found on arrival

