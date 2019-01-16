Boys Basketball: Still flirting with .500

By KEVIN ROBERTS

Southington boys basketball continue to flirt with the.500 mark after splitting two games once again. The Blue Knights opened the week with a 51-46 loss at Hall on Monday, but rebounded with a 58-50 road win over Bloomfield on Jan. 10.

Southington is 4-5 entering a two-game slate this week.

Here’s more about what happened in each game last week:

Balance not enough

JAN. 7—Seven different Knights scored against the Warriors at Hall High School, but it wasn’t enough to claim victory.

Jacob Flynn led Southington with 10 points. Jake Napoli and Colin Burdette each scored nine points while Jared Kelly added seven points. Adam Hunter tallied five points and eight rebounds while Ryan Gesnaldo and Joe Gaudio each chipped in three points. Burdette also had seven assists.

The Knights scored just six points in the first quarter and wound up down by seven points at halftime (27-20). A 14-8 third quarter got Southington to within one point (35-34) entering the final eight minutes, but Hall outscored the visitors 16-12 to take the win. Three Warriors scored in double figures, led by 15 points from Onyx Erazo. James DeCrisantis had 13 points and Max Boyd added 10 points.

Good win at Bloomfield

JAN. 10—The Knights outscored the Warhawks 14-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the eight-point win.

Burdette led three Southington scorers in double figures with 15 points. Kelly was right behind Burdette with 14 points (four 3-pointers) while Gesnaldo added 10 points. Flynn tallied seven points while Napoli chipped in six points. Burdette had eight assists, five rebounds and two steals while Napoli added five rebounds. Southington outrebounded Bloomfield 27-25.

The Knights led 18-12 after one quarter, but the Warhawks caught them at 29-29 by halftime. Southington put together a 15-11 third quarter to lead 44-40, then salted the game away in the fourth.

Ky’Juon Butler made six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 18 points for Bloomfield. Kyle Manning connected on four treys on his way to 16 points for the Warhawks.

Up next: Southington hosts two games this week. The Knights played Newington on Monday night. Southington will play NW Catholic on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

