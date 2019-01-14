Obituary: Robin A. Mitchell, 51

Robin A. Mitchell, 51, passed away peacefully at home on January 9, 2019. She was born on January 6, 1968 in Southington, CT, the town where her father grew up. She moved to Springfield, VT in 1968 and graduated Springfield High School in 1989. She volunteered at Meals On Wheels and enjoyed spending time there with her many friends. She also loved volunteering for Springfield Hospital putting folders together for the peri-operative services area where her mother has worked as an RN for over 40 years.

Robin will be remembered for her famous hugs and infectious smile that would brighten anyone’s day. She enjoyed baking, dancing, various crafts, spending time at her family’s camp, traveling, staying in hotels with swimming pools, watching the Golden Girls, and anything that had glitter or sparkles. She enjoyed many activities in the community like bowling, swimming, and visiting Dunkin’ Donuts with the wonderful staff from Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS).

She is survived by her parents, Gordon B. Mitchell, and Harriet M. (Beckwith) Mitchell of Springfield. Her brother Scott Mitchell, his wife Trisha, and their three children, Marie, Alison, and Emily, of Newbury Park, CA, her sister Pam Church-Shaughnessy, her husband Bill, and Pam’s three children, Wilson, Evan, and Anna Church of Cavendish, VT, and her sister Sarah Donaldson, her husband William (Wiley), and their son Andrew, of Rutland, VT. She is also survived by very special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Robin brought abundant joy to many lives. She was adored and loved by all who knew her.

There will be a Memorial Service at the First Congregational Church, 77 Main Street, Springfield, VT on Friday, January 25th at 1:00 PM, with a light-hearted reception to follow with some of Robin’s favorite dancing tunes. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels, 139 Main St, Springfield, VT 05156.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont.