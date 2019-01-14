Obituary: Patricia (Carlo) Sioch, 64

Patricia (Carlo) Sioch, 64, of Southington, passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife for 33 years of the late Michael Sioch.

She was born in Pittsfield, MA on March 29, 1954 the daughter of the late Natale and Harriet (Burlinghan) Carlo. Pat loved baking, cooking embroidering and crocheting but most of all she loved her family.

She is survived by two daughter Dawn and husband Bill Turner of Macomb, NY and Tammy and husband Rafael Perez of Waterbury, her grandchildren Destiny Andrews, Anthony Turner, Myyalea Perez, Samantha Turner and Rafael Perez and a great grandson Aayden Lopez. She was predeceased by a brother Jim Carlo.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. at 11 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4-7 pm.

Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 30 Spreen St. Framingham, MA 01701

